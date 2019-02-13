Embattled DUT to resume lectures after death of student

It will be business as usual at the embattled Durban University of Technology (DUT) when lectures resume on Monday February 18.

The death of student Mlungisi Madonsela last week brought to a head issues over housing and funding.

He was shot during clashes between students and private security at the university's Steve Biko campus and later died in hospital. It is alleged that he was shot by a security guard.

At a memorial service on Tuesday Madonsela, who was a member of the EFF Student Command, was hailed as someone who fought tirelessly for free education.

In a statement on Wednesday the institution said the executive committee of senate (Senex) "has considered a recommendation from the student representative council (SRC) to resume lectures on Monday ..."

"Senex discussed the SRC's proposal and agreed that the academic programme will resume on Monday February 18.

"Each faculty and academic department will implement a catch-up programme, taking into account the time lost," the statement said.