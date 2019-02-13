President Cyril Ramaphosa came under pressure in parliament on Tuesday to act against some of the ministers accused of corruption at the state capture inquiry.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme took the opportunity during the state of the nation debate to challenge Ramaphosa to prove his commitment to fighting graft by suspending implicated ministers‚ including Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane.

EFF leader Julius Malema made a similar challenge to Ramaphosa when he addressed the house.

Mantashe and Mokonyane‚ along with deputy correctional services minister Thabang Makwetla and ANC MP Vincent Smith‚ are alleged to have received financial and other benefits from controversial government service provider Bosasa.

The company‚ renamed African Global Operations‚ is said to have received irregular tenders worth billions of rands.

The allegations against these individuals – and numerous others – at the Zondo commission surfaced during damning testimonies by high-ranking former Bosasa staffers.

“Walk the talk‚ Mr President: show South Africa just how serious you are about fighting corruption‚” Van Damme said.

She challenged Ramaphosa to suspend‚ investigate and institute lifestyle audits on Mokonyane‚ Mantashe‚ Makwetla and Smith.

“If not‚ you will remain the president who had no backbone and continued turning a blind eye to corruption by those in his party – no different to your predecessor‚ Mr Jacob Zuma‚” she said.

Defending the ANC‚ deputy justice minister John Jeffery turned the tables on the DA‚ saying it was a party led by a “straw man” in Mmusi Maimane‚ who was incapable of reining in Western Cape premier Helen Zille.

He said at least the ANC was taking action.