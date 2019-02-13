Accused ‘enticed to solicit bribe’
Prosecutor claims assault case already withdrawn
Defence lawyer George Malgas, on behalf of his client, prosecutor Thozama Takane, 45, told the court that it was only after the charges against Luvuyo Bokwe and Nxaxho Mzezeleli Crosby were withdrawn, that Takane was enticed to accept the alleged bribe of R1,500.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.