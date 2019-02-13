Accused ‘enticed to solicit bribe’

Prosecutor claims assault case already withdrawn

PREMIUM

Defence lawyer George Malgas, on behalf of his client, prosecutor Thozama Takane, 45, told the court that it was only after the charges against Luvuyo Bokwe and Nxaxho Mzezeleli Crosby were withdrawn, that Takane was enticed to accept the alleged bribe of R1,500.

