Third Grammy for Soweto choir

The Soweto Gospel Choir flew the SA flag high at the 61st Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night when they walked away with their third Grammy.

The group won the Best World Music Album award for Freedom.

Their award marked the third time the renowned choral group took home a trophy at the prestigious awards.

The award was received by album producer Diniloxolo Ndlakuse, Shimmy Jiyane‚ Mary Mulovhedzi and Mulalo Mulovhedzi‚ whose late father, David, co-founded the group with producer Beverly Bryer 17 years ago.

Freedom was released in 2018 as part of the group’s tribute towards the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

The album features a selection of homegrown struggle songs, including a version of Johnny Clegg’s iconic hit,

Asimbonanga.

Social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages from far and wide on Monday.