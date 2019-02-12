St Francis Bay restaurant gutted in late night fire

The Indigo Moon restaurant in St Francis Bay has been left gutted after a fire ripped through the building at about 11pm on Monday.

The restaurant is situated in The Port Hole Building in Triton Avenue - in the town’s private port.

According to residents, there was a loud explosion shortly before the building was engulfed in flames.

Police are awaiting a fire investigation report to assist in establishing the cause of the fire.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said no case was opened at this stage.