St Francis Bay restaurant gutted in late night fire
Reason for the fire remains unknown
The Indigo Moon restaurant in St Francis Bay has been left gutted after a fire ripped through the building at about 11pm on Monday.
The restaurant is situated in The Port Hole Building in Triton Avenue - in the town’s private port.
According to residents, there was a loud explosion shortly before the building was engulfed in flames.
Police are awaiting a fire investigation report to assist in establishing the cause of the fire.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said no case was opened at this stage.
