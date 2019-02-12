Home affairs official lauded

Home affairs offices conjure up gloomy memories for most South Africans‚ but Marius Botha was lucky enough to run into Nosipho Mkhupheka on Friday at the Scottburgh home affairs office in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Today (Friday) at 16:00 all her colleagues went home. Mrs Mkhupheka stayed and help the last 40 customers all on her own and with a smile on her face!!! You are my hero,” Botha wrote on Facebook on Friday.

His post went viral for all the right reasons. Mkhupheka’s daughter, Cweigh Ndlela, responded: “Wow that’s my mommy?? She’s like that in real life. She always helps others.”

Charlene Swart wrote: “We fully agree. Even when it was her tea break‚ she did not stop.”

Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo tweeted her gratitude for Mkhuphele’s dedication. “Enkosi Nosipho,” she said.