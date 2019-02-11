Flooding in parts of Port Elizabeth after downpour

Parts of Nelson Mandela Bay were flooded after a downpour on Monday.

Municipal disaster management head Shane Brown said all emergency roleplayers were monitoring the situation and no incidents had yet been reported.

Roads closed due to flooding include the dip in Newton Park's Third Avenue, the M17 near Kwazakhele, Highfield Road in Malabar, the Strandfontein and La Roche Drive intersection in Humewood and other roads in Newton Park.

"There is localised flooding in some areas and we [ask] that residents drive with caution in these conditions," he said, adding that a temporary joint operations centre had been established to deal with any incidents.

The metro police, SA Police, Fire and Traffic officials were among the roleplayers.