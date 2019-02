Load shedding will start at 1 pm this afternoon, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki confirmed on Sunday.

He said they were informed that the power utility will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 1 pm and this will likely continue until 10 pm.

According to the alert sent out by Eskom there was a need to replenish and preserve emergency water and diesel resources to limit load shedding in the coming week.