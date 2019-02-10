Boats "maliciously" untied at PE Harbour

In what is believed to have been a malicious attempt to damage fishing boats at the Port Elizabeth Harbour, three boats were untied by an unidentified man, causing them to drift off and run aground.Reasons for the incident are unknown at this stage.

The Port Elizabeth’s National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri) spotted the boats on their way from a rescue mission at about 1am on Sunday.

One was against the rocks and two on a sandbank.

Nsri station commander Ian Gray said that his crew had just returned from rescuing a crewman on a bulk carrier who need medical attention.

"No serious damage was found to the fishing boats and they simply gently drifted away from their moorings and lightly grounded on the beach south of the Port Elizabeth Angling Club."

“On further investigation, it was found that all of the boats were not manned. One of the boats was, however, found close to the rocks and boulders inside the harbour.”

Gray said that his team immediately jumped into action to assess if any of the boats were damaged or taking in water.

“All the boats were assessed and luckily only slight damage was found. The boats were then towed and taken back to the quay where they were tied up again.”