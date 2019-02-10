Another suspected hit murder in Bay

A man was killed in a suspected hit murder in Kamesh, Uitenhage, on Sunday morning.

This marks the second hit-style killing in the same area over the past four days.

Brigwin Goliath, 23, was walking in Suirker Bekkie Street, in Kamesh, at 4am when he was shot.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said:“He was walking in the street when an unknown man with a firearm shot him several times in his upper body. Goliath died at the scene."

“It is further said that after the incident, a suspect jumped into a white Volkswagen Golf that was waiting at a distance and the vehicle drove off.”

Nkohli confirmed that nothing was stolen from Goliath.

This comes only days after Lunga Pongoma, 35 - who has been in and out of jail for a series of crimes - was shot dead in his bed during a suspected gang-related hit murder earlier on Thursday.

Asked if the murder was linked to Pongoma’s murder, Nkohli said that the police would investigate any possible links.

“Police are investigating a case of murder and are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Andrew Hoffman at 083 336 1086,” he added.

Less than a day after his Pongoma’s, a hijacked car was torched in Uitenhage on Thursday night sparking fears that it was show of force by gangsters who were mourning the death of an alleged hijacking gang member.

Pongoma was shot inside his home in Dalindyebo Avenue, KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage at about 2am on Thursday. During the murder, a bullet grazed his seven-year-old daughter's upper body.

She was later rushed to hospital and was said to be fine. At the time of Pongoma's murder he had no pending cases against him.

Concerns of a gang retaliation or shootings at Pongoma's upcoming funeral spread to New Brighton on Friday with a message on social media warning residents not to send their children to school.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said police were aware of rumours and messages warning that children should not attend school in fear of gang retaliation. No incident was reported during the Friday.

Last week, in the Bay alone, nine hit-style murders were reported over a seven-day period.

Police suspect some of the cases are linked to fighting between owners of Small Medium and Micro Enterprise (SMME) owners while others are linked to witness killings and internal fights among gangsters.

All the cases are under investigation by the provincial organised crime team to consolidate the information.