Edward Zuma has settled his fine for hate speech.

A day before the matter was set to go back to the Durban Equality Court‚ Zuma’s attorneys told the court in a letter their client had settled his debt.

S Mncwango and Co attached proof of payment of R12‚500. According to this, the deposit was made by one of the attorneys.

On December 22 2018‚ the court ordered former president Jacob Zuma’s son to fully pay the settlement of R60‚000 within 30 days or explain to court why a warrant for his arrest should not be issued.