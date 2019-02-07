News

JUST IN | Linda Mti hands himself over to Hawks

By Angela Daniels - 07 February 2019
Former Bay head of security Linda Mti has handed himself over to the Hawks after being asked to do so in relation to alleged corruption at facility management company Bosasa
Image: Supplied

Former correctional services boss Linda Mti has handed himself over to the Hawks and is due to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi  confirmed that Mti handed himself over at about 12.30pm on Thursday.

Mulaudzi said: “He handed himself over at the Hawks offices in Pretoria and is due to appear in court soon.”

Mulaudzi said Mti would appear in court on Thursday afternoon. 

On Tuesday Mti’s co-accused former Bosasa Chief Operating Ofiicer, Angelo Agrizzi, former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder appeared in court.

Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Gillingham, appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday on charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption, were granted bail of R20,000 each.

They are all due back in court on March 27.

The arrests are related to alleged tender fraud that allowed Bosasa to  secure lucrative contracts at prisons across SA. In 2009, the SIU handed over a report related to four Bosasa contracts with  correctional services to the National Prosecuting Authority.

The Serious Economic Offences Unit, along with other units within the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), has for nine years been investigating Bosasa and its alleged bribing and corrupting of government officials, including ministers, to secure R10bn worth of contracts with the department of correctional services.

