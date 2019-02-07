DUT meets with SRC as another college protests over accommodation

Two security guards linked to the fatal shooting were taken in for questioning by the police on Tuesday night and only released in the early hours of Wednesday.

Mthembu said the private security guards were hired to protect the university’s perimeter to protect students and staff from criminals as there had been a number of muggings.

Mthembu said only six of the 250 security personnel carried guns. The university would also conduct its own parallel investigation to that of the police but Mthembu would not be drawn on whether the security contract with Xcellent would be reviewed in the wake of the fatal incident. However, he said if their investigation found the company to be at fault they would sever their ties with them.

Meanwhile, students from Thekwini TVET College's Asherville campus in Durban also protested on Thursday over accommodation. A group of about 200 students sang struggle songs near the campus on Thursday.

SRC president Sivuyile Mkungwana said they had presented a memorandum to the college rector and if they did not get a satisfactory answer by Friday, they would carry on with their protest.

“We had only one residence before and we were told we should find more accommodation and when we found accommodation, we were told that it would be private and we must fill in application forms but by the time we submitted our applications we were told that those residences were no longer available and that’s why we are on strike now,” he said.

Thekwini TVET College could not be immediately reached for comment.