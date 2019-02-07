'Bold and decisive' action needed on Eskom, says Cyril Ramaphosa as he splits it into three

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday said that troubled power utility Eskom would be broken up into three separate entities – and this while government would seek "strategic equity partnerships" to help ailing state-owned entities.

In his state of the nation address, the president said government would immediately embark on a process of establishing three separate entities at Eskom, made up of "generation", "transmission" and "distribution" under Eskom Holdings.

"To ensure the credibility of the turnaround plan and avoid a similar financial crisis in a few years' time, Eskom will need to develop a new business model," Ramaphosa said.

The unbundling of Eskom into the three entities would, Ramaphosa said, ensure that costs were isolated and ensure that each entity had its own responsibility.

"This will also enable Eskom to be able to raise funding for its various operations much easily from funders and the market," Ramapahosa said.

He conceded that Eskom was in a crisis, which had great risks for South Africa.