Woolies apologises after Valentine's ad gets a lot of hate

"The intention behind our Valentine's Day campaign was a light-hearted reference to the cliched idiosyncrasies within so many relationships, rather than any gender stereotyping."

This is the apology issued by Woolworths for their Valentine's Day advert campaign that was heavily criticised on Twitter for perpetuating gender stereotypes.

The campaign featured messages meant to describe relationships, with the women's section reading:

"She orders a salad and then steals your chips, she takes forever to get ready; she snuggles you to the edge of the bed; she uses your razor to shave her legs; she makes you her Instagram husband; she says she's fine when you know she's not."

Woolworths has removed the ads.