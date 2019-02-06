Valhalla Primary teacher, accused of harassing 23 children, removed from school

The Gauteng education department said it was disturbed by allegations of sexual assault against a teacher at Valhalla Primary School in Centurion.

The teacher is accused of harassing about 23 pupils at the school, and has been removed. He was also asked to report to the department's district office, spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Wednesday morning, following a visit to the school by a team of district officials.

Mabona said police were also investigating a case of sexual assault.