Six dead in five days in Nelson Mandela Bay gang shootings

Two people were killed and another two injured in the latest gang-related shooting in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This brings the gang-related death toll in the northern areas since Saturday to six.

Five other people were injured.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the latest shooting happened at about 11:15am on Wednesday when a lone gunman entered the backyard of a house in Searle Road, Schauderville.

“The four victims were sitting behind the house smoking when an unknown person entered the yard and began shooting. Several shots were fired,” she said.

“Two people aged 27 and 34 years died on the scene while another two, aged 22 and 33, were injured.”

Naidu confirmed the matter was gang-related but the motive was not yet known.

One of the victims is however suspected to be a witness in a gang-related case.

Naidu said the names of the deceased were being withheld until the next-of-kin have been informed.

This comes after a three people were killed in a shooting in Lawler Street, Schauderville, at about 6:15pm on Sunday.

All three men were found dead inside the shack behind the house.

On Saturday, a lone gunman walked into the house in Barberry Drive, Bethelsdorp, at about 1pm and started shooting.

Three were injured and a 13-year-old killed.

All the cases are under investigation by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, also known as the Gang Unit.