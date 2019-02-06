Another postponement in former cop's court case

A disgraced former detective convicted of defeating the ends of justice is under pressure to find a new defence council after her former lawyer withdrew earlier on Wednesday.

In his address, Hennie Bence shared his frustration with presiding Magistrate Onke Myataza at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court over what he described as a lack of cooperation by his client, Alicia Beeming.

“I cannot continue to represent her. I went out of my way but the relationship was irretrievably broken down.

“I tried to hang in there but it's not possible. On an ethical basis I can no longer proceed with the case,” Bence said.

Beeming blamed stress for her conduct.

Myataza granted the application but warned Beeming to speedily get a new legal representative - as early as next week.

“I intend to finalise the matter. My advice to you is that you go and get an attorney. I will not entertain any request,” he said.

The case was postponed to February 27

Beeming, had kept mum on the whereabouts of a wanted notorious gangster, Hans Jordaan, who turned out to be her then secret lover - and was subsequently convicted on August 27, 2017.