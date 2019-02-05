Sports stalwart killed in crash
Sukri Abrahams along with his two sons, Shaakir and Ziyaad, were on their way back to Cape Town, where both boys play cricket, when the accident took place.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.