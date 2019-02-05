Salt marsh aids in fight against climate change

NMU researchers study role of ‘nature’s kidneys’

Nelson Mandela University researchers are studying how the salt marsh in the Swartkops estuary is helping to combat climate change. The marsh sequestrates carbon by trapping and stabilising leaf litter, mud and sticks in the water. This sediment built up among the marsh plants and as long as the system was left intact it inhibited the release of carbon dioxide, a key driver of climate change, study co-ordinator and shallow water ecosystems research chair Prof Janine Adams said.

