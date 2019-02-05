News of retrenchments rocks disabled workers

Association staff, some with 40 years’ service, affected by losses

The closure of the industrial department at the Association for Persons with Disabilities in Nelson Mandela Bay has caused massive stress for the 20 employees who were retrenched on Friday – some of whom had been working at the association for 40 years. The department had reportedly been running at an accumulated loss of R1m over a period of seven years.

