It wasn’t me, robbery accused says, despite damning evidence

Two stolen rings, gun residue on his hands and a co-accused’s DNA on the same cap – despite their insistence that they had never met – were flatly dismissed on Monday by an alleged jewellery store robber. Olwethu Dlanga, 21, one of four men accused of a daring robbery and the murder of an innocent man, denied ever being near Fischer’s at the Greenacres Shopping Centre on the day of the crime, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard.

