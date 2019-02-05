Guests at luxury Cape Town lodge evacuated after fire breaks out

All guests and staff at a luxury ocean-side lodge in Cape Town were safely evacuated when a fire broke out early on Tuesday.

Tintswalo Atlantic, at the foot of Chapman’s Peak Drive in Cape Town, said the flames had been confined to the main lodge and the 12 cliff-side cottages at the resort had not been affected.

“At approximately 4am ... the early-alert fire system was activated indicating a fire in the main lodge area. Staff on duty fought the fire while the emergency services were called,” the lodge said on Facebook.