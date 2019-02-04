Timothy Omotoso case postponed to April

On Monday state advocate Nceba Ntelwa told the court that he was in the process of compiling response papers for the ConCourt matter and requested the matter to be postponed.

Makaula allowed for the postponement in order for the court to be informed about the ConCourt decision.

Omotoso along with Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani face a total of 97 charged amongst then ranging from rape to human trafficking.

All three refused to enter pleas when the trial started prompting Makaula to enter pleas of not guilty on their behalf.

Omotoso has been in custody since his dramatic April 2017 arrested at the PE airport.

Sitho and Sulani were granted R2000 bail each after their arrest in December 2017.

The case was postponed to April 16.