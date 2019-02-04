Four dead in Bay's weekend gang shootings

Another three people have been gunned down bringing Nelson Mandela Bay's weekend gang violence death toll to four.

The latest shooting happened in Lawler Street, Schauderville, at about 6:15pm on Sunday.

The fatal shooting comes a day after a 13-year-old was killed and three others injured in a shooting in Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said details around the Lawler Street attack are sketchy.

“We do not know much at this stage as there are no witnesses. The police responded to a call about a person shouting in the area.

“On arrival they were directed to the back of a house in the street. All three men were found dead inside the shack behind the house,” she said.

“All three had multiple gunshot wounds and were dead on the scene.”

Naidu said no witnesses had come forward and it was still unclear what exactly happened.

In another gang shooting on Saturday, a lone gunman walked into the house in Barberry Drive, Bethelsdorp, and started shooting shortly after before 1pm.

Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, also known as the Gang Unit, has taken over both cases.