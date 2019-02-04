Bay service delivery hotline staff on strike

Call centre staff who operate Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s service delivery hotline are on strike since Friday.

As a result, complaints about water, electricity and sanitation problems are currently not being filtered through the call centre.

The staff are at work, but they are not answering the phones.

One of the call centre workers, who spoke to HeraldLIVE on condition of anonymity, said they were on strike because the municipality did not follow through on what they said was a promise to insource the 33 contract workers. All of them were hired through a recruitment agency.

The call centre operator said they were supposed to be insourced by the municipality by February 1.

This is a developing story