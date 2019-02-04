3000 SASSA cards stolen from PE Post Office

3000 social grant cards were stolen from the Zwide Post Office during a burglary that saw thieves gain entry to the main safe.

The burglary was discovered at 7:30am when staff arrived at the Post Office situated at the corner of Ludwaba and Tambo Streets.

More than R100 000 worth of goods were stolen including 3000 Sassa cards, money, laptops and cellphones.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that it appeared entry was gained to the premises by thieves using bolt cutters to cut the burglar bars.

“The incident happened sometime between lunch time on Saturday when staff locked up and Monday morning. It appears that once the criminals were inside the Post Office, they ransacked the place and found the main safe keys hidden inside the building. They opened the safe and stole money, laptops and cellphones as well as 3000 Sassa cards,” he said.

Asked about the alarm, Beetge said that the suspects managed to circumvent triggering the alarm system during the burglary.

A case of business burglary is under investigation.