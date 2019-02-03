Boy, 13, shot dead

A 13-year-old boy was shot dead when un unknown man opened fire on a Bethelsdorp house on Saturday morning.

Three other people who were in the house at the time were injured while a fifth person escaped without any injuries.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said the incident happened in Barberry Drive, Extension 32 at about 12.40pm.

“The five victims were inside the house when an unknown male entered the yard through the front gate. He started shooting towards the direction of the house through the open door. On entering the house, he continued shooting at the occupants,” Soci said.

“A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshots wounds and died on the scene. Three other victims, aged between 11 and 26 also sustained gunshot wounds while the 5th victim, aged 19 did not sustain any injuries.”

Soci said the suspect fled the scene and while the motive was not known, the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit was investigating a case of murder and four cases of attempted murder.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Lizwe Ntshinga condemned the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 10111, Crime Stop 08600 1011, SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3005 or any nearest police station.