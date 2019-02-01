Three pupils lose their lives in Driehoek school tragedy

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed on Friday that two boys and a girl died when a structure collapsed at their high school in the Vaal.

"It's indeed a sad day for us...," said Lesufi, who rushed to the Hoerskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark when the first alert came in at 8.10am.

"A pathway connecting the admin block and classes collapsed," he said.

"We can officially confirm that 26 learners were affected....Three were deceased, two were males and one female... So far we've managed to identify one learner..."

"It was heartbreaking to see our learners crying..."

The MEC thanked parents and community members at the Hoerskool Driehoek for their swift intervention and assistance to learners.

Lesufi said the injured learners were transported to various medical facilities.

He called for medical assistance to be given to all learners regardless of whether they have medical aid or not.

The Hoerskool Driehoek is 45 years old and has a population of 1,060 learners.