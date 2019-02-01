Translation hitch in Fischer’s heist case

Court proceedings in the murder and armed robbery trial of four men in the Port Elizabeth High Court were halted on several occasions when the defence counsel questioned the interpreter’s translation of an accused’s testimony.

On at least two occasions on Thursday, defence lawyer Zolile Ngqeza, representing Lindokuhle January, who was testifying under cross-examination in isiXhosa, interjected to request clarity on what was being translated.

This was after January, 21, changed his evidence when the prosecutor, advocate Zelda Swanepoel, questioned him about the time of his arrest.

January, Olwethu Dlanga, 21, Awonke Yako, 20, and Lonwabo Maweni, 42, have been charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, among others.

The state alleges that after the four men robbed Fischer’s Jewellers at Greenacres of more than R600,000 worth of jewellery in July 2016, they shot dead Ronald Goduka, 67, in a botched hijacking.

On Thursday, January first claimed he had seen his time of arrest on a piece of paper in the charge office of Mount Road police station while being booked out.

He then changed his evidence, claiming he had heard it from a woman at the police’s organised crime unit.

Judge Glen Goosen postponed the case for the recording of proceedings to be replayed to ascertain what January had said after Ngqeza objected to Swanepoel’s line of questioning following January’s admissions.

Shortly before Goosen adjourned the matter a second time, also regarding the translation, he asked Ngqeza if he was unhappy about the previous translations.

Ngqeza said he conceded to hearing January giving different versions of having knowledge of when he was arrested.

But he raised concerns about earlier evidence regarding whether or not January had a cellphone on him when he was arrested.

January testified earlier that on the morning of July 29 2016 he had received a call from his mother while at his sister’s home in Kwazakhele, asking him to bring her money.

He claimed he had taken a taxi to Korsten to drop off R700 for his mother and when he boarded a taxi to return home he was arrested.

The four accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.