Captive sharks on way to freedom

The East London Aquarium successfully moved two raggedtooth sharks out of its exhibit area and into the tidal display pool on Thursday morning.

The sharks, named Zig and Sharko, weighed 21kg and 39kg respectively, and had outgrown the aquarium’s tank.

They were moved without too much of a fight to the shark and manta ray display pool and will stay there until nature takes its course and the high tides wash them out to sea.

“Both are female and they were caught at Kiwane as pups about a year ago.

“They’ve been in our exhibit ever since,” East London Aquarium superintendent Steven Rheeder said. “The females get much bigger and can weigh up to 250kg when they are fully grown, so we move them out of the exhibit and replace them regularly.

“They grow much quicker in captivity because food is always available so they’ve only been here for about a year.”

The sharks were sedated before a team of six aquarium staff members hoisted them out of the exhibit area and onto stretchers to release them into the tidal pool.

It took two weeks of careful planning to make the move as seamless as possible.

“It’s usually quite a fight and ragged-tooth sharks have the ability to turn to their tail and almost fold in two. They’re very flexible so we have to be very careful and prepared,” aquarium assistant Ilse Rheeder said. “It usually takes a few of us to get them out.” While two staff members kitted out in wetsuits entered the exhibit area, four others were ready to place the sharks on stretchers.

“We also tagged the two sharks. In future if they are caught by fishermen, which will inevitably happen, it will be interesting to see how far they’ve travelled and where they end up,” Rheeder said.

“Tagging gives us a better opportunity to research the species.”

While tank 17, which used to house the two majestic beasts, looked a bit bare after the move, aquarium staff planned to fill it with two new ragged-tooth pups on Friday.

“We have two pups that are waiting to be moved into the exhibit and these two were also caught out at Kiwane recently ,” Rheeder said.