Ex cop who hid gang-suspect lover to be sentenced

By Devon Koen - 31 January 2019
Alicia Beeming
Image: Supplied

Sentencing proceedings in the case against disgraced former police detective Alicia Beeming are expected to get under way in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

Beeming pleaded guilty to a charge of defeating the ends of justice in 2017 after keeping mum about the whereabouts of a known gangster who the police were looking for.

She was a member of the police’s gang unit at the time.

Testifying in aggravation of sentencing, former gang unit boss Colonel Mike Grobler earlier in January told the court how the actions of Beeming, 34, had an enormously negative effect on the unit as well as its relationship with the community.

All the cases Beeming had been working on at the time had to be withdrawn and charges dropped against a number suspects.

