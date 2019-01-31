Church chains 'drug addict'

“Jesus of Nazareth get these devils out of here,” a group of women screamed as they threw warm “holy” water on police using bolt cutters to free a young man from the chains church members had allegedly used to tether him to a tyre.

This bizarre scene played out in the yard of St John’s Church in Motherwell shortly after a Herald team stumbled upon the 20-year-old man in chains.

The church members claimed he had been put in chains because he was a drug addict with violent tendencies.

The man had been brought to the church by his father.

Police efforts later to free Songezo Ntiyantiya from his chains took a rather comical turn when a handful of women – some still in their church gear – pitched up with buckets of warm water, which they flung at “the devils and intruders”.

The drama unfolded after police Captain Andre Beetge and four colleagues arrived to rescue Ntiyantiya.

Beetge asked Ntiyantiya whether he would voluntarily stay at the premises if the leg irons were removed, to which he instantly responded: “No, I don’t want to stay here.”

A church official, identified only as Luyanda, then went to fetch the keys to unshackle Ntiyantiya, but a woman in the group objected, yelling out that Luyanda must not comply.

Beetge then said: “Bring the bolt cutter, please. You don’t want to feel like a prisoner.

“We are going to cut the chains right now.”

As the two locks were being cut off, a commotion erupted from a small cottage where big black drums and wood are kept.