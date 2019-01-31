‘Bosasa hosted ANC call centre’

The ANC has once again been dragged through the mud at the state capture inquiry after it emerged on Wednesday that controversial prisons facilities company Bosasa allegedly hosted the party’s call centre at its offices ahead of the national elections in 2014.

Bosasa also threw a massive celebration at its premises for the ANC after its victory at the polls was announced.

The deal to host the call centre and celebration at Bosasa’s expense was allegedly struck by environmental affairs minister and alleged Bosasa beneficiary Nomvula Mokonyane.

The startling revelations were made by former Bosasa central divisions manager Frans Vorster at the Zondo state capture inquiry.

“In 2014, we were instructed to prepare a call centre for the ANC for them to run their national call centre from our facility.

“The IT department had to set up their computers, had to open phone lines for them to use,” Vorster said.

“Exactly what they did from the call centre, I’m not sure.

“There were about 20 to 25 people who manned the call centre.”

He said his division had to carry the costs for the centre.

Bosasa also footed the bill for a massive function to celebrate the ANC’s election victory.

“At the same time, a massive marquee tent was set up in front of one of our national stores,” Vorster said.

“The renting of the cutlery, the food, everything was paid for by Bosasa.

“After the ANC won, they had a massive function on the premises.

“The person from the ANC who drove the process was Mokonyane. It was a function for about 400-plus people.”

He said the bill for the celebration was paid through Kgwerano Financial Services, which is a subsidiary of Bosasa.

It was not the first time Mokonyane’s name came up in Vorster’s testimony.

He alleged he was instructed by Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to rent a car for Mokonyane’s daughter between December 2015 and January 2016.

He told the inquiry that the car was rented in his name and the total bill for the rental, and the insurance excess that emanated from Mokonyane’s daughter bumping the car, came close to R100,000.