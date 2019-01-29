Final deadline for two giants of Bay journalism

Two giants of Nelson Mandela Bay journalism – prolific lensman Sam Majela and columnist Robert Ball – have died within a day of each other.

Family and friends of both newsmen were on Monday paying tribute to their contribution to the media industry over many years of service.

Majela, 57, a member of The Herald’s photographic team for over 30 years and a renowned camera-carrying figure in the city, died on Monday, while historian and former managing editor of the newspaper Ball, 77, who also penned the popular Hugh Baakens column for years, died on Sunday.

Robert Frederick Ball, gentleman legend of Schoenmakerskop, was an old school journalist whose intelligence and humanity were as much admired as his turn of phrase, his discerning eye for news, his knowledge of both current affairs and history, and his grace under pressure.

Former Herald editor Ric Wilson said Ball had played an invaluable role at the paper during his tenure there.

“He was totally dependable, and skilled in every aspect of running a newspaper.

“The natural warmth of his personality blended his professional expertise with a compassion that made him the goto guy for those with problems and a mentor to many young journalists who trained at The Herald and who today are at the peak of their careers.

“I was amazed at the depth of his local knowledge and the breadth of his interests, not the least of which was his devotion to the church. All these were reflected in entertaining anecdotes and yarns in his muchloved weekly column Hugh Baakens.

“But above all I will remember Robert for his cheerful optimism, that was a daily tonic for all of us at The Herald particularly during the turbulent changing times of the ’90s.”