Angelo Agrizzi’s claims 'the fabric of lies', insists Kevin Wakeford

Former Port Elizabeth business leader Kevin Wakeford has denied former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi’s allegations against him, saying they were “malicious, a gross fabrication and the fabric of lies”.

Agrizzi, who is expected to appear in front of the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture later on Tuesday, told the inquiry earlier that Wakeford had received R100,000 a month to help Gavin Watson’s company, Bosasa, “resolve its Sars issues”.

But Wakeford, CEO of state-owned arms procurement agency Armscor, denied any involvement in any wrongdoing.

“I have sacrificed and dedicated much of my life to integrity and ethical leadership often to the detriment of me and my extended family. I have been ostracised and side-lined as a result of my involvement in whistleblowing activities.