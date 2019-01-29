Addo workers reap fruits of labour
From worker to board member – that is what a R200m investment initiative for the citrus industry in the Sundays River Valley will mean for 120 employees.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.