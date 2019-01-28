WATCH LIVE | 'Hush money' and bombshells: Angelo Agrizzi testifies at state capture inquiry
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will continue his testimony before the state capture commission on Monday.
Over the past two weeks, Agrizzi has alleged that high-level government and ANC officials were involved in corrupt deals with Bosasa.
These included allegedly helping Bosasa and its companies secure more than R10bn worth of government tenders.
The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the Watson family was prepared to do anything to keep Agrizzi quiet, including offering him an R80m hush fund.
An e-mail to Agrizzi from Bosasa lawyer Brian Biebuyck in September 2018 contained a proposed agreement revealing an elaborate web to make the payments appear legitimate.
In exchange for these payments, Agrizzi was to back out of an undertaking he had given the media to release details of corruption at Bosasa and try to “reverse the negative publicity that was attracted due to the statement, particularly with regards to the clients and financial institutions related to the business”.
Gavin Watson did not respond to questions posed by the Sunday Times.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo commission that his boss, Gavin Watson, had former president Jacob Zuma in his pocket. Agrizzi said Watson had the type of relationship with Zuma where he could tell him what to do. An audio clip, dated May 8 2016, was played at the commission. In it, Watson tells former correctional services boss Linda Mti and Agrizzi what he intends to say when he speaks to Zuma.