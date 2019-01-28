Former The Herald managing editor dies

Robert Ball, gentleman legend of Schoenmakerskop and a former managing editor of The Herald, has died.

Ball, 77, was an old school journalist whose turn of phrase was as much admired as his discerning eye for news, his knowledge of both current affairs and history, and his grace under pressure.

His mentorship of young journalists, his long-running Hugh Baakens column, his passion for the history of Port Elizabeth and the English royal family and the famous dinner parties at his Schoenies family home Stonehenge were fondly remembered on Monday following his death.

Robert Frederick Ball died at Sun Garden Hospice in Pretoria early on Sunday morning, after a long illness.

He leaves behind brothers Patrick and Andrew and sisters Elizabeth Mahoney and Bridgette Dyer-Smith.

See full story in the print editon of The Herald on Tuesday.