Police minister applauded at Kemp funeral

Police minister Bheki Cele received thunderous appaulse from mourners after promising the widowed wife of slain Port elizabeth flying squad member Dwane Kemp that the police would assist the family in anyway possible including funding their daughter and unborn sons' education. The state funeral for the 31-year-old was a moving tribute to newly married Kemp who was described as a hero by several speakers including Cele who said only hero's have their coffin wrapped in the South African flag.

