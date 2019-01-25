Angelo Agrizzi's explosive week at the state capture inquiry
From allegedly bribing correctional services officials, destroying crucial evidence and sourcing information from NPA officials, here are the highlights of Angelo Agrizzi’s explosive week at the Zondo Commission on Inquiry into State Capture.
‘Bribing’ Linda Mti
The former Bosasa COO detailed how the company allegedly bribed senior officials at the department of correctional services to secure lucrative contracts and tenders.
Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa paid for the construction of luxury homes for former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti and the chief financial officer of the department, Patrick Gillingham.
NPA on Bosasa’s payroll
Agrizzi claimed that NPA heavyweights Nomgcobo Jiba, Lawrence Mrwebi and Jackie Lephinka (Jiba’s former personal assistant) allegedly received monthly pay from Mti. He alleged that Jiba was paid R100,000, Lephinka R20,000 and Mrwebi R10,000.
Head of KZN prisons suspended after being implicated by Agrizzi
Mnikelwa Nxele has been placed on "precautionary suspension" after Agrizzi alleged that the KZN prisons’ boss received about R57,500 a month from Bosasa.
Nxele was implicated in an alleged plot to put pressure on former Department of correctional services national commissioner Vernie Petersen in 2007.
Burning evidence and fake server crashes
Business Day reported that Agrizzi told the commission that incriminating evidence, including computers and documents, were destroyed after media reports of a Special Investigating Unit investigation into irregular prison tenders.
Agrizzi alleged that upon hearing that Bosasa offices would be raided, Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson instructed IT specialists to "fake" a server crash and to destroy documents that may incriminate the company.