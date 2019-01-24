WATCH | 200 penguins rushed to safety after fire threatened Bay sanctuary
Close to 200 penguins and other coastal birds were rushed to safety after a devastating fire threatened their sanctuary at Cape Recife in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday. The fire also forced the evacuation of a nearby beachfront resort and Nelson Mandela University’s south campus. For most of the day large parts of Port Elizabeth were covered in a thick blanket of smoke as the veld fire ravaged a more than 5km stretch on both sides of Marine Drive.
