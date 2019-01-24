Two pitbulls shot in Port Elizabeth suburb after jumping 2m wall

Two dogs were shot dead in Thursday morning after jumping over a neighbour’s wall and attacking her dog.

The incident in Bangor Street, Sherwood at about 10am.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said while police were on the scene, they did not open a case.

“Two of the neighbour’s dogs scaled the six foot back perimeter wall into the woman’s yard,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The dogs then attacked her dog and she ran outside to stop the dog fight. She tried to break the fight up by spraying water on the dogs as well as grabbing the one. During her attempt to stop the fight, one of the animals turned and attempted to attack her.”

Janse van Rensburg said the woman ran into the house and fetched her shotgun.

“Both pitbulls were then shot in her yard. The police were then alerted. The injured dog has since been taken to the vet.”

Janse van Rensburg said no criminal case would be opened as the woman acted in self defence.

“If however the dog owner later wants to open a case for the attack, she is more than allowed to and we can investigate,” she said.