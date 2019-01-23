NPA to 'drop' corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expected to provisionally withdraw corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

Duduzane Zuma’s lawyers have declined to comment until the court process is finalised on Thursday morning.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane Aldo said the state would comment only after Thursday’s court proceedings. Business Day understands that the NPA sent a letter to Duduzane Zuma’s lawyers on Tuesday, notifying them of the provisional withdrawal of the charges.

The exact reason for that withdrawal is not known at this time, but follows the NPA’s decision to provisionally withdraw charges against Gupta family members and associates late in 2018, in connection with the alleged Estina Dairy Project scam.