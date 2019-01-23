NMU South Campus, Pine Lodge, Sanccob evacuated due to veld fire

Staff and students at the Nelson Mandela University have been evacuated from the South Campus after a veld fire broke out next to the university on Wednesday afternoon and spread to the nature reserve.

“Strong winds have exacerbated the situation and caused the fire to move rapidly, resulting is heavy smoke cover over the campus,” university spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said.

“Municipal firefighters and emergency personnel, working with a Mandela University team, are working hard in an effort to contain the fire that broke out in the vicinity of the Noordhoek Ski Boat Club, near the university.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality confirmed that the nearby Pine Lodge and Sanccob Penguin Rescue Centre had also been evacuated.

Marine Drive between the NMU South Campus gate and the Willows Resort has been closed.

Mbabela said the situation was being monitored closely.