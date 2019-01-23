Court lets Rhodes University lecturer off sexual harassment hook

A Rhodes University lecturer accused of sexual harassment has been given a reprieve, just 20 days before his contract with the university ended.

The institution hauled the lecturer, whose name is known to TimesLIVE, before a disciplinary hearing in July last year.

The lecturer was found guilty of sexual harassment and he took the decision to the high court in Grahamstown to have it declared “unlawful and void”.

He challenged the guilty finding on technical grounds.

The nine-page judgment does not give details of the alleged incident, nor does it reveal the person who made the allegations.