Meat wholesaler to plead not guilty

The managing director of a Port Elizabeth meat wholesaler – accused of paying kickbacks to a Boxer Superstores executive – has denied any unlawful conduct after he appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday. On Sunday, Fred Hume of Hume International, a meat wholesaler in Springfield, said he intended pleading not guilty because he believed the company had not broken any laws.

