Flag at Donkin Reserve undergoing maintenance

Nelson Mandela Bay’s iconic South African flag is undergoing maintenance.

The flag, situated at the Donkin Reserve, has not been hoisted in weeks leaving many – both locals and visitors – disappointed.

The Mandela Bay Development Agency said in a statement on Tuesday morning that the flag system had “come to the end of its life... the damage is caused by normal wear and tear”.

“The gearbox that drives the hoisting packed up after nearly 10 years of regular maintenance,” the statement read.

“This unit was manufactured in the USA and the MBDA took the decision to build capacity locally and have it repaired in SA. We are currently working on this.”

Ian Pringle, a registered tour guide, is among those who have written to The Herald asking about the flag.

“This largest flown flag in RSA has become an icon, and may be seen from afar and especially by incoming tourists on the visiting cruise liners,” he wrote.

“I took a party of Russians to the Donkin on Sunday January 13. I was asked where the flag was and I did not have an answer.

“Another party of Chinese tourists were photographing the towering and now bare flagpole, which I thought would make an odd impression being shown to others in China!

“May I please ask that we once again be put on the map. We are missing a golden opportunity and this stopover attraction must be restored.”

The MBDA said they expected the flag to be flying again before the end of February or sooner.