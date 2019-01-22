Black businessman who chastised white vagrant was trying to 'break the internet'

Durban businessman Lindo Buthelezi, who filmed himself chastising a white beggar asking for R2, said the controversial clip was part of a "documentary" which would address uncomfortable issues of race and poverty.

The video, filmed on a cellphone on Durban’s Golden Mile, went viral at the weekend.

Buthelezi is the owner of a media agency called "FameUs".

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Buthelezi said his admonishment of the homeless man was part of a carefully planned PR campaign which would "break the internet".

"I own a PR company and we break the internet with these kinds of campaigns," he said.

"The trending video of a white man being refused R2 and being given an uncomfortable lecture is actually not a racist video but is part of a new documentary that's been in the works for some time," he said.

The video sparked massive debate on social media, with many slamming Buthelezi.

The businessman said despite the backlash, he was happy with the response.

"I'm really excited and happy that we evoked so much emotion, which is what we've been working on for such a long time.

"White people need to face reality and get to know us without them feeling superior. Poverty is real and can be addressed once the people who control the economy are exposed to it first hand.

"Because these issues are continuously swept under the carpet, it goes to show how far we are with this rainbow nation and transformation we 'think' we've mastered."