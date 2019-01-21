Man stabbed during robbery at his Central flat

A Port Elizabeth man walked away with minor injuries after being stabbed when two men climbed into his Western Road first floor flat in Central on Monday morning.

The robbery happened at Jonrin Court in Western Road, Central at about 2:15am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 24-year-old man was sleeping when he woke up to two men in his bedroom.

“A scuffle ensued and the man was stabbed. He then told the suspects to take what they wanted. The one man stole a cellphone and speaker system before scaling the balcony,” she said.

“The second suspect ran out of the door when the man started screaming for help. It appears that they climbed up the side of the building and onto the man’s balcony on the first floor.”

Naidu said the injured man received medical treatment on the scene and was fine.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.